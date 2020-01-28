Guide to the Flight Review updated

ASA has released the eighth edition of “Guide to the Flight Review: For Pilots and Instructors.”

Updated to reflect current rules and procedures, this book offers current FAA guidance on flight reviews, according to ASA officials. Information pertinent to today’s operational environment has been added, including human factors, risk management, FAA certification standards, loss of control and upset recovery, ADS-B, remote pilots and drones, officials explained.

The guide offers information in a question and answer format, providing a study tool for students, pilots, and instructors.

Pilots will learn what to expect in their upcoming flight review, refresh their knowledge, and renew their confidence, all of which will ensure safe practices while in flight, ASA officials said.

While flight instructors and FAA authorized flight review administrators will find this guide to be helpful in developing a well-rounded flight review tailored to applicants’ needs, officials added.

The softcover book sells for $12.95, while the eBook sells for $9.95.