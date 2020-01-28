Lewis University welcomes retired MD-80 to its fleet

Lewis University officially welcomed a retired American Airlines MD-80 to its fleet on Jan. 23, 2020.

The MD-80 donation helps Lewis University Aviation and Transportation develop a new generation of training as it provides an updated avionics package and broadens opportunities for students to earn more FAA certificates, according to university officials.

All 700 Aviation and Transportation students will use the MD-80 at some point in their studies, however, it will primarily be used by nearly 200 students in the Aviation Maintenance Management program, officials explained.

“This generous donation from American Airlines will ensure that future Lewis University graduates will enter the aviation industry with the best possible training and experience,” said Dr. David J. Livingston, president of Lewis University.

The Dec. 20, 2019, delivery of the aircraft was the last flight of an American Airlines MD-80 in the United States. American donated the last MD-80 aircraft after retiring the last of its McDonnell Douglas MD-80 fleet to Roswell, New Mexico, in early September 2019.

“As part of American’s commitment to developing the next generation of aviation professionals, this donation will create a pipeline for skilled technicians right here in our backyard,” said Franco Tedeschi, American Airlines Vice President – Chicago. “We are proud to partner with Lewis University and look forward to taking part in the many ways aircraft N501AA will inspire career development in local students, much like the MD-80 fleet impacted our team members for more than 35 years.”