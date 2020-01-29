New wrenches deliver more torque for aviation

Snap-On Industrial has introduced new Spline Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrenches that feature a patent-pending “scrivet” design that reduces the potential for foreign object damage (FOD) in aviation applications.

The scrivet design ensures the two screws on the ratcheting end of the wrench cannot be backed out or removed, which reduces FOD concerns when working on or around aircraft, company officials explained.

The Spline Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrenches come with a ratcheting mechanism that utilizes Snap-on Dual 80 technology, which combines dual pawls with a thin-walled, box-end design for smooth operation and more torque transfer in less lateral space, company officials said.

Additional features include:

Flank Drive Plus wrenching profile on open end “bites” into the fastener, preventing slipping and rounding of the fastener, while providing up to 62% more turning power and strength

Long handle size provides increased leverage, especially in tight spaces

Handle offset by 15° from box-end for maximum knuckle clearance and increased access in any tight space

Seven sizes are available, including 3/8″, 7/16″, 1/2″, 9/16″, 5/8″, 11/16″, and 3/4″. You can get all seven in a set for $394.