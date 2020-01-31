Field Guides to buying and owning an airplane released

New titles are available in ASA’s Aviator’s Field Guide series, including: An Aviator’s Field Guide to Buying an Airplane and An Aviator’s Field Guide to Owning an Airplane.

These guides provide practical insights for anyone planning to purchase and own an aircraft, according to ASA officials.

Author Jason Blair offers guidance, along with the expertise and experience of a pilot, instructor, designated pilot examiner, and aircraft owner, officials add.

An Aviator’s Field Guide to Buying an Airplane teaches readers to assess if aircraft ownership is right for their situation, determine the full cost of owning and operating an airplane, and to select the right make and model for their needs.

It also helps readers consider factors such as avionics and aircraft age, to evaluate an aircraft prior to purchase, and to negotiate the sale and find financing and insurance.

The softcover book is $12.95, while the eBook is $7.95.

An Aviator’s Field Guide to Owning an Airplane will help new owners determine the full cost of aircraft ownership, select insurance, and consider tax implications.

Guidance is given on picking an airport to call home, how to assess and choose aircraft storage, and safely move an airplane.

Also covered: How to manage maintenance work, find and organize important documents, manage and determine the significance of inoperative equipment, evaluate potential modifications for improved performance, upgrade avionics, overhaul or swap an engine, budget for future maintenance, and more.

The softcover book is $12.95, while the eBook is $7.95.