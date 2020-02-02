Picture of the Day: Warbirds Down Under

Colin Fawns submitted the following photo and note: “The Australian country town of Temora in the state of New South Wales has one of the finest collections of warbirds in the southern hemisphere at the Temora Aviation Museum. The museum regularly conducts showcase days. Aircraft normally flying on these days are Spitfires, Hudson Bomber, Meteor, Dragonfly, Wirraway, Boomerang, Winjeel, Ryan, Tiger Moth, Birddog, Harvard, and more. Other flying aircraft undergoing maintenance are a Sabre, Canberra and Vampire.”

