Applications open for GAMA scholarship

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) is now accepting applications for its 2020 Edward W. Stimpson Aviation Excellence Award Scholarship.
Each year, GAMA awards a high school senior, pursuing studies in aviation, with a $2,000 scholarship.
The scholarship is named in honor of a GAMA founder and past president Edward W. Stimpson.
Scholarship applicants are evaluated on academic achievements, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and an essay on the student’s interest in pursuing a career in general aviation. Completed applications are due by April 15, 2020.
For more information, including eligibility requirements and access to the application, go to GAMA.aero.
