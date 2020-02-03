Distracted pilot hits parked helicopter

The pilot reported that, during landing at the airport in Santa Paula, California, she became distracted by another airplane performing a touch-and-go, and upon touchdown, the American Champion 7GCBC veered to the right.

She added full power to go around, but the airplane continued to the right as it became airborne, and the right wing hit a parked helicopter.

The plane then hit the tops of bushes and came to rest inverted in an adjacent riverbed.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing due to being distracted by another airplane and her delayed initiation of a go-around, during which the right wing struck a parked helicopter.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA120

