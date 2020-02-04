Aviation insurance agency opens new office

Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Agency (SHAIA) has expanded, opening an office in New Hampshire Feb. 1, 2020.

The new office is designed to “accommodate substantial growth” in the company’s business, according to officials.

Founded in 1989, SHAIA just celebrated its 30th year specializing in aviation insurance at its headquarters at Laurence G. Hanscom Field, in Bedford, Mass. The new office is at the Hampton Airfeld Suites in North Hampton, N.H.

“As long time New Hampshire resident, I am thrilled to be opening our second location in my home state and on an airfield where I fell in love with aviation watching small planes as a young boy,” said David B. Hampson, president.