Cascade Warbirds expands scholarship program, extends application deadline

Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation, and public display of historically significant military aircraft, has received a generous donation to its Scholarship Program, which will allow it to give a greater number of awards this year.

To accommodate potential recipients, the deadline for application has been extended to Feb. 29, 2020.

Cascade Warbirds has teamed with Galvin Flight Service at Boeing Field in Seattle to provide scholarship winners with tuition, books and supplies, and two introductory instructional flights. The ground school portion comprises classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises, and field trips over a period of approximately 55 hours. Successful completion of the Private Pilot Ground School qualifies a student to take the FAA Private Pilot Written Exam.

This award also includes two instructional flights in a light aircraft. The first flight will occur part way through the ground school, based on the instructor’s recommendation, and the second flight will occur after the successful completion of the ground school course.

Each flight will include a pre-flight briefing, taxi and runway procedures, introduction to radio communications, the takeoff, a series of in-flight maneuvers, the return and landing, and post-flight procedures. These two flights will be logged in the student’s logbook and count toward the minimum flight time required to earn a Private Pilot certificate.

This scholarship, valued at $1,125, is available for students between the ages of 16 and 21. Go to CascadeWarbirds.org/Youth for the scholarship application.