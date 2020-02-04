General Aviation News

Forty-plus compete in New Zealand Bush Pilot Championships

Marlborough Aero Club held the 2020 edition of their Healthy Bastards Bush Pilot Championships at Omaka Airfield in New Zealand on February 1.

In total, more than 40 aircraft flew in the precision landing and STOL competition.

Precision Landing

Forty-six aircraft grouped into 15 squads flew in the precision landing contest. The best score of two landings determined placement. See complete results for all events on the Marborough Aero Club website.

PlacePilotAircraftScore
1stAndrew RichmondPA-18 Super Cub.6
2ndStephen ScottCessna 1702.5
3rd (tie)Richard CoopCessna 1803.0
3rd (tie)John EvansCessna 172A3.0

STOL Takeoff and Landing

Microlight Category (<1,325 pounds)

Eight microlights including four Zenith CH 701s, a Savage Cub, one Avid Heavy Hauler and a TL-2000 Sting 4 competed in the Microlight Category.

PlacePilotAircraftScore
1stFrank BarkerZenith CH 70178.7
2ndDeane PhilipZenith CH 70187.8
3rdChris AndersonZenith CH 70192.0
Deane Philip in his Zenith CH 701 at the 2020 New Zealand Bush Pilot Championships.

Light Touring Category (1,326-2,550 pounds)

Thirteen Pipers and Cessna signed up for the Light Touring Category include six PA-18s, one PA-22/20 Pacer, one Cessna 170 and five Cessna 172s of various models.

PlacePilotAircraftScore
1stScott MadsenPA-1877.6
2ndJonathan MauchinePA-1883.7
3rdJack GriffithPA-1885.2

Heavy Touring Category (>2,550 pounds)

Five Cessna 180s, six Cessna 185s, one Maule M6 and one Bearhawk competed in the Heavy Touring Category.

PlacePilotAircraftScore
1stJonothan BattsonBearhawk84.3
2ndWillie SageMaule M6105.1
3rdNigel GriffithCessna 185131.8

