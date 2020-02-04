Forty-plus compete in New Zealand Bush Pilot Championships

Marlborough Aero Club held the 2020 edition of their Healthy Bastards Bush Pilot Championships at Omaka Airfield in New Zealand on February 1.
In total, more than 40 aircraft flew in the precision landing and STOL competition.
Precision Landing
Forty-six aircraft grouped into 15 squads flew in the precision landing contest. The best score of two landings determined placement. See complete results for all events on the Marborough Aero Club website.
|Place
|Pilot
|Aircraft
|Score
|1st
|Andrew Richmond
|PA-18 Super Cub
|.6
|2nd
|Stephen Scott
|Cessna 170
|2.5
|3rd (tie)
|Richard Coop
|Cessna 180
|3.0
|3rd (tie)
|John Evans
|Cessna 172A
|3.0
STOL Takeoff and Landing
Microlight Category (<1,325 pounds)
Eight microlights including four Zenith CH 701s, a Savage Cub, one Avid Heavy Hauler and a TL-2000 Sting 4 competed in the Microlight Category.
|Place
|Pilot
|Aircraft
|Score
|1st
|Frank Barker
|Zenith CH 701
|78.7
|2nd
|Deane Philip
|Zenith CH 701
|87.8
|3rd
|Chris Anderson
|Zenith CH 701
|92.0
Light Touring Category (1,326-2,550 pounds)
Thirteen Pipers and Cessna signed up for the Light Touring Category include six PA-18s, one PA-22/20 Pacer, one Cessna 170 and five Cessna 172s of various models.
|Place
|Pilot
|Aircraft
|Score
|1st
|Scott Madsen
|PA-18
|77.6
|2nd
|Jonathan Mauchine
|PA-18
|83.7
|3rd
|Jack Griffith
|PA-18
|85.2
Heavy Touring Category (>2,550 pounds)
Five Cessna 180s, six Cessna 185s, one Maule M6 and one Bearhawk competed in the Heavy Touring Category.
|Place
|Pilot
|Aircraft
|Score
|1st
|Jonothan Battson
|Bearhawk
|84.3
|2nd
|Willie Sage
|Maule M6
|105.1
|3rd
|Nigel Griffith
|Cessna 185
|131.8
