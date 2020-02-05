Door Steward gas spring now approved for PA-32, -34 rear doors

The Door Steward gas spring by Mtn View Aviation was recently granted FAA STC approval for the Piper PA-32 and PA-34 rear passenger doors. This added installation joins existing installations applicable to the Piper and Beech main cabin entry door.

Piper PA-32 models known as the Cherokee Six, Saratoga, Lance and 6X and the Piper PA-34 Seneca are approved with this newest STC.

Since introduction, over 16,000 of Door Steward kits have been sold. The modification utilizes a modern inert gas spring attached to the door frame and the door with stainless steel brackets. When the door is unlatched the gas spring gently but firmly opens and holds the door in the full open position. Closing the door compresses the gas spring again.

The location of the gas spring is orientated to keep it out of the way while entering or exiting the aircraft.

On the Piper PA-32 and PA-34 rear door, the gas spring is attached to a bracket riveted onto the lower forward corner of the door sill and a bracket bolted and riveted to the bottom of the door.

All Door Steward versions are FAA STC approved and come with complete documentation, installation, maintenance, parts listing, continued airworthiness requirements, FAA Form 337 and a 2 year warranty.

This new version is now contained in an installation kit part number B40C10-12 and lists for $240. Typical installation time is approximately two hours.

Visit the Mtn View Aviation website for additional information on installation.