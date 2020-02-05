LA County Air Show scholarship deadline extended

LANCASTER, California — The Los Angeles County Air Show has extended its STEM scholarship application deadline to Sunday, March 8, 2020.

At least three students will receive $2,500 scholarships, according to air show organizers.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be entering college for the first time in the fall of 2020, and plan to pursue college/university level studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM), or Aerospace.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens who reside in the Antelope Valley region and maintain credits to graduate high school during the spring semester of 2020 and start college in the fall of 2020.



Criteria and information can be found here.