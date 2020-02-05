Picture of the Day: A perfect evening for flying

Michael Hamlett submitted the following photo and note: “Putting N6577W, my PA28-140, away after an evening flight at Raleigh Executive Airport (KTTA) in North Carolina. A perfect evening for flying with clear skies, light winds, and smooth air. All of which make for a great evening of sight seeing at 2,000′ AGL.

