Snow covered runway leads to accident

The pilot reported that, while taxiing onto the snow-covered runway at the airport in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, for departure, he was unable to see the runway markings.

He added that he decided to cancel the flight and return to the ramp, but the Cessna T303 exited the runway and went down an embankment.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the empennage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to see the taxiway when returning to the ramp from the snow-covered runway, which resulted in the airplane rolling down an embankment.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA134

This February 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.