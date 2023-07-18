Picture of the Day: Flying over the Cascade Mountains

Jim McGauhey submitted this photo and note: “Jim McGauhey returning to Harvey Field Airport (S43) in Snohomish, Washington, after flying Young Eagles at Bowers Field Airport (KELN) in Ellensburg, Washington. Here he’s high over the Snoqualmie Pass and I-90. Cockpit camera is a Garmin VIRB with GPS. This route over the Cascades is only about a 20-minute flight. Plane is an experimental Zenith CH-650 built between 2015 to 2017 and flown to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in 2017 and 2019. The camera GPS differs slightly from the Dynon Skyview.”

Jim also sent in a link to this video of the one of the four Young Eagle flights he made that day.

