Pre-OSH fly-in celebrates seventh anniversary

Rock The Ramp, which bills itself as “the world’s largest pre-OSH fly-in” celebrates its seventh anniversary July 21, 2023, at Middleton Municipal Airport-Morey Field (C29) in Wisconsin.

Held the Friday before EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 kicks off on July 24, the free Rock The Ramp benefits Badger Honor Flight, a non-profit organization working to ensure that World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and terminally ill veterans from any war have the opportunity to see the memorials that have been erected in their honor.

The event, which begins at 5 p.m., features live music, an air show, food trucks, a beer tent, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, face painting, and “tons of amazing aircraft onsite that you’ll be able to get up close to,” organizers promise.

Pilots who fly in for Rock The Ramp are invited to “pitch a tent next to your airplane.” There are also several hotels near the airport.

Organizers note that C29 has a 4,100-foot paved runway, as well as an 1,800-foot grass strip. “There is plenty of grass tie-down and camping area, in addition to ample paved ramp space, fuel, and a friendly, full service FBO,” they added.

For more information: Capital-Flight.com.