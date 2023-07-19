Nevada flight school joins SkillBridge program

LAS VEGAS — All In Aviation is the first independent flight school in Nevada, joining only a handful in the U.S., to partner with the Department of Defense (DOD) for its SkillBridge program, opening up opportunities for transitioning service members to join the aviation industry as certified flight instructors.

Launched in 2011, the DOD SkillBridge program allows military personnel the chance to work for a civilian company during their last six months of active duty, while continuing to earn salaried pay from the military. Through job training programs, apprenticeships, or internships, eligible service members gain training to transition into a new career, according to officials.

As a certified SkillBridge organization, All In Aviation has been approved to hire active-duty military certified flight instructors (CFI/CFIIs), who will receive transition training on the flight school’s training aircraft. Once part of the program, instructors work with student pilots to learn the ins-and-outs of Cirrus and Cessna aircraft, proper aircraft inspection, basic avionics procedures, safety protocols, and more while conducting pre-flight planning and post-flight debrief meetings every session, according to company officials.

