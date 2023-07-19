General Aviation News

STC approved for Sensenich STOL propeller for Super Cubs

Sensenich has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its carbon ground adjustable pitch STOL propeller on Piper Super Cubs with O-320 engines.

Reduced weight, increased responsiveness, and increased operational flexibility are benefits of the new propeller, according to company officials.

In addition, the propeller’s “innovative pitch adjustment feature and stainless steel protection give the customer maximum performance in multiple harsh and dynamic operating conditions,” company officials noted.

In the works

Current projects underway for FAA approval include carbon ground adjustable propeller STCs for Lycoming O-320 powered Cessna 172 aircraft, along with type certification for 65 to 140 horsepower Continental and Lycoming four-cylinder engines, company officials report.

“These propellers will bring the same performance and weight reduction benefits to those aircraft and engines,” they said.

For more information: Sensenich.com

