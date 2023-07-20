General Aviation News

Airforms baffles OK’d for Cessna 172s

Airforms now offers FAA-PMA baffles for Cessna 172 B and C configurations.

The new baffles have undergone individual PMA approval and can be purchased as standalone units or as a complete set, according to Airforms officials.

“The reinforced design ensures extended durability and reduces metal fatigue failures,” company officials added.

Each baffle assembly has the option of either a bare metal finish or a powder coated finish, which enhances corrosion resistance. Baffles are available with high-temperature silicone seals that have a thin fiberglass center or with the McFarlane premium cowl saver, noted officials with McFarlane Aviation, Airforms’ parent company.

For more information: Airforms.biz, McFarlaneAviation.com.

