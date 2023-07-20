Picture of the Day: North Forty Maule rat

Gary Lanthrum submitted this photo and note: “My Maule tied down in the North 40 parking area of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022. I used a VERY long selfie stick to get this perspective that shows the sea of airplanes around my tie-down spot.”

