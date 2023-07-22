Hartzell Propeller opens online flight gear store

Hartzell Propeller has launched the new Hartzell Flight Gear Merch Store with a wide selection of Hartzell-branded T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, polos, and hats.

The new online store is the only place to buy official Hartzell Propeller apparel and accessories, according to company officials.

According to company president JJ Frigge, many customers have asked about the availability of Hartzell-branded apparel, “so we listened.”

If you are at Oshkosh

The company also has produced a limited-edition T-shirt that will only be available for purchase at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

The Oshkosh 2023 T-shirt features a design inspired by the freedom of backcountry flying and the mission of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) to preserve, improve, and create airstrips for recreational access, company officials noted.

The T-shirt can be purchased at Hartzell Propeller’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 booth for $20, cash only. All profits from the sale of the limited release T-shirt will be donated to RAF.

For more information: Stores.Inksoft.com/Hartzell_Propeller