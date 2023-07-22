General Aviation News

Video: Working ATC at Oshkosh

Every July, pilots from around the world descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin, making the Class D airport the busiest in the world for a week.

As the 2023 show prepares to take off on July 24, the latest episode of ForeFlight’s Between Two Wings is all about Air Traffic Control at Oshkosh.

ForeFlight’s Jay Wiles talks with Renee Spencer, one of many air traffic controllers the FAA brings in each year for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Learn about the different places controllers work throughout the week, including many places outside the tower. Renee also describes the process for controllers to be selected for the show each year.

