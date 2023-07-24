Job Fair returns to AirVenture

JSFirm.com, an online aviation job board, is partnering once again with the Experimental Aircraft Association to host a week-long job fair during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.
“This year is setting up to be the busiest job fair since it started in 2015,” said JSfirm.com Executive Director Abbey Hutter. “Companies are competing to attract available talent with substantial sign-on bonuses, relocation assistance, employer-paid benefits, and more.”
If you are looking for a job, “you’ll find great opportunities with the companies participating this year,” she said.
“We always encourage everyone to network from booth to booth. Everyone is looking for good people to join their team during Oshkosh.”
Companies participating at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Job Fair include:
- Air Wisconsin
- AIRBUS
- AirSpace Auctions
- Alaska Floats and Skis
- Alpine Air
- American Legend Aircraft Company
- Ameriflight
- APS Brakes
- AssuredPartners Aerospace
- Aviation Search Group
- Boeing
- Central Washington University
- DAHER
- DeltaHawk Engines
- Endeavor Air
- Envoy Air
- Flexjet
- FlightSafety International
- Frontier Precision
- Garmin International
- Grant Aviation
- Gulfstream
- Honda Aircraft Company
- iAero Airways
- JAARS
- JSfirm.com
- King Schools
- Kubick Aviation Services
- L3Harris Technologies Flight Academy
- Life Builders International
- LIFT Academy
- LP Aero Plastics
- Machine Incorporated/Oplite
- National Aviation Academy
- Republic Airways
- Saint Louis University
- SkyWest Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- Sterling Airways
- UND Aerospace
- Vaughn College
- Veloce Planes
- Volato
- Western Michigan University
- Williams International
- Wipaire
- Worthington Aviation
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24 to July 29 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30.
For more information: EAA.org
