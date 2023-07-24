Job Fair returns to AirVenture

JSFirm.com, an online aviation job board, is partnering once again with the Experimental Aircraft Association to host a week-long job fair during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

“This year is setting up to be the busiest job fair since it started in 2015,” said JSfirm.com Executive Director Abbey Hutter. “Companies are competing to attract available talent with substantial sign-on bonuses, relocation assistance, employer-paid benefits, and more.”

If you are looking for a job, “you’ll find great opportunities with the companies participating this year,” she said.

“We always encourage everyone to network from booth to booth. Everyone is looking for good people to join their team during Oshkosh.”

Companies participating at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Job Fair include:

Air Wisconsin

AIRBUS

AirSpace Auctions

Alaska Floats and Skis

Alpine Air

American Legend Aircraft Company

Ameriflight

APS Brakes

AssuredPartners Aerospace

Aviation Search Group

Boeing

Central Washington University

DAHER

DeltaHawk Engines

Endeavor Air

Envoy Air

Flexjet

FlightSafety International

Frontier Precision

Garmin International

Grant Aviation

Gulfstream

Honda Aircraft Company

iAero Airways

JAARS

JSfirm.com

King Schools

Kubick Aviation Services

L3Harris Technologies Flight Academy

Life Builders International

LIFT Academy

LP Aero Plastics

Machine Incorporated/Oplite

National Aviation Academy

Republic Airways

Saint Louis University

SkyWest Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Sterling Airways

UND Aerospace

Vaughn College

Veloce Planes

Volato

Western Michigan University

Williams International

Wipaire

Worthington Aviation

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24 to July 29 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30.

For more information: EAA.org

