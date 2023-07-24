Picture of the Day: Best friends at Oshkosh

Julius Salinas submitted this photo and note: “This is where it starts. Isaiah and Hunter enjoying EAA AirVenture Oshkosh standing by a 1952 Cessna 170B.”

