Dynon unveils D30

Dynon, a manufacturer of avionics for general aviation aircraft, has added the D30 Touchscreen Electronic Flight Display to its Dynon Certified product line.

The D30 is designed to serve as a backup set of flight instruments in STC’d SkyView HDX systems, which can now be installed into more than 600 type certificated aircraft models, according to company officials, who note the D30 is already FAA approved and available immediately.

The D30 features a four-inch, sunlight readable, high resolution touchscreen display, which provides pilots with critical backup flight information, including attitude, airspeed, altitude, vertical speed, turn rate, and slip/skid indications.

An integrated backup battery provides up to five hours of runtime in the event of aircraft power failure, giving pilots confidence that they have “access to critical flight information when it is needed most,” Dynon officials said.

At 3.7-inches deep, the D30 mounts in a slightly modified 3-⅛-inch instrument hole via a docking ring mounting bracket.

Price: $1,945.

For more information: DynonCertified.com

