Pipistrel Velis Electro donated to EAA auction

WICHITA, Kansas — Textron eAviation is donating a Pipistrel Velis Electro — the world’s first type certified electric powered aircraft — to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) auction at The Gathering during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, which goes from July 24-30.

The Pipistrel Velis Electro is set to take top billing at the auction, which will feature around 20 items and is raising funds for a variety of causes, including the EAA’s Young Eagles program, which has offered free airplane rides to children 8 to 17 since 1992, according to company officials.

“We’re proud to support EAA and the Young Eagles program, which has provided young people around the world with their first exposure to aviation for more than 30 years,” said Rob Scholl, president and CEO, Textron eAviation. “We know that exciting new technologies and aircraft, like the Pipistrel Velis Electro, can attract the next generation to our industry and we are committed to playing our part. Through this collaboration, we also lend our support to the EAA’s efforts to lead the way in advocating on behalf of experimental and light sport aircraft, both in the US and globally.”

Those who want to participate in the auction will be able to bid live during the July 27 event or arrange proxy bidding with the EAA Aviation Foundation before The Gathering event, company officials said.

For more information: E-Aviation.com