Able Flight Class of 2023 receive wings at Oshkosh

The Able Flight Class of 2023 received their wings at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in a special pinning ceremony July 25, 2023.

Since 2006, the non-profit Able Flight has awarded more than 120 flight training scholarships to people with a broad range of physical disabilities.

Tyler Cernik, Bobby Dove, Melvin Du, Leslie Irby, Andrew Kurka, Dijon McCorkle, and William Scheremet earned pilot certificates during an intensive training program at Purdue University between late May and early July.

The pilots were honored individually at the ceremony as recipients of scholarships provided by ForeFlight, Tempest Aero Group, Muncie Aviation, and Cirrus Aircraft.

Also being awarded were scholarships honoring Zack Reising (Blue 7 Scholarship), Adam Kisielewski (U.S. Marine Corps-retired) and charity volunteer pilot Mark Hogan.

Special guests included Aviation Hall of Fame inductee Patty Wagstaff and this year’s Purdue flight instructors.

The Purdue flight instructors for the Able Flight 2023 program. (Photo courtesy Able Flight)

2023 marks the 13th year of Able Flight’s partnership with Purdue University, and its 17th year of providing full-ride flight training scholarships and aviation career training scholarships. Able Flight now counts 89 certificated pilots, including several who have earned multiple pilot certificates, according to Charles Stites, executive director.

For more information on its scholarship program and on how you can support Able Flight, go to AbleFlight.org.