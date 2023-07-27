Auto Radar and Cirrus IQ added to Vision Jet

Cirrus Aircraft has added Auto Radar powered by Garmin and Cirrus IQ as new features on its Vision Jet.

The upgrades provide pilots with increased situational awareness and connectivity during all stages of pre-flight and inflight activities, according to company officials.

Auto Radar allows the pilot to select the desired radar range, which then automatically scans the area ahead and displays a composite, real-time depiction of the weather, company officials said.

By automatically selecting an optimal horizontal scan pattern and vertical tilt combination, the Auto Radar system works to create an in-depth view of the weather ahead, they explained.

Cirrus IQ is now available in the jet with the addition of LTE-enabled hardware. With the Cirrus IQ mobile app, pilots can check aircraft readiness items, such as the last known status of fuel and oxygen levels, aircraft location, flight hours, engine cycles, and more, which are updated after each flight from virtually anywhere in the world, company officials said.

Other features include Maintenance Minder and Technical Publications for owners to help them keep track of their aircraft maintenance intervals and stay up to date with any applicable technical publications for their aircraft. The My Trips and Achievements features automatically log each flight completed, along with flight achievements, Cirrus officials added.

The LTE-enabled hardware that powers Cirrus IQ is standard on newly manufactured G2+ Vision Jets, while Auto Radar is available as part of the company’s Enhanced Awareness Package.

Auto Radar and Cirrus IQ retrofits will be available for G2 and G2+ Vision Jet owners in the future, according to company officials.

For more information: CirrusAircraft.com/Vision-Jet and CirrusAircraft.com/Cirrus-IQ.