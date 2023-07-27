Garmin Autoland, Autothrottle ready for retrofit market

Garmin’s Autothrottle in a King Air.

Garmin reports imminent FAA certification to bring Garmin Autoland and Garmin Autothrottle to the retrofit market, starting with King Airs.

The approval will first be for select G1000 NXi-equipped King Air 200 series aircraft and, soon after, select King Air 300 series aircraft.

The certification marks the first time Garmin Autoland and Autothrottle have been offered as a retrofit solution, as well as the first certification with G1000 NXi, according to company officials.

Autothrottle integration with the G1000 NXi reduces pilot workload in the cockpit by managing aircraft speed and power, while providing engine protection against potential engine exceedances, company officials explained.

Garmin Autoland

In an emergency, Autoland determines the most optimal airport and runway, considering factors such as weather, fuel on board, runway surface and length, terrain, obstacles and more.

Autoland is activated by the press of a button. It also will activate automatically if the system determines it’s necessary, Garmin officials said.

Once activated, the system calculates a flight path to the most suitable airport, initiates an approach to the runway and automatically lands the aircraft.

The system will automatically communicate with air traffic control (ATC) throughout the entire event, advising controllers and pilots operating near the aircraft of its location and intentions. Passengers also have the option to communicate with ATC by following instructions on the multi-function display.

Throughout an Autoland activation, the system provides visual and verbal communications in plain language so passengers have the information and know what to expect, company officials said.

The flight displays show the aircraft’s location on a map alongside information such as the destination airport, estimated time en route, distance to the destination airport and fuel remaining. Airspeed, altitude and aircraft heading are labeled in an easy-to-understand format, Garmin officials noted.

At any time, a pilot can deactivate Autoland with a single press of the “AP” autopilot key on the autopilot mode controller or the autopilot disconnect button on the yokes. The flight display shows a message that confirms Autoland has been deactivated. In the event of an accidental deactivation, the system shows passengers how to reactivate Autoland if needed.

During an Autoland activation, the Garmin Autothrottle system is used to automatically manage aircraft speed and engine power so the aircraft can climb, descend, or maintain altitude as needed. If temperatures are conducive to ice accumulation, Autoland activates anti-ice and deice systems for the engines and control surfaces.

On approach to landing, the system initiates a controlled descent to the airport. Once Autoland configures the landing gear and flaps, the aircraft begins its descent to the runway and lands. On the runway, automatic braking is applied while tracking the runway centerline to bring the aircraft to a complete stop. Engine shutdown is also automated, Garmin officials said.

Additional G1000 NXi upgrades

With the latest G1000 NXi upgrades, King Air owners can take advantage of additional features.

Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) has been upgraded to include a 3D exocentric view of the SafeTaxi airport environment to aid situational awareness while taxiing. SVT also displays 3D building footprints, including hangars, terminals and towers, taxiways, aprons, signs and other markings to help reduce runway incursions by providing guidance while taxiing at airports contained in the SafeTaxi database.

These SVT updates also increase topographical clarity, sharpened water and terrain boundaries, improved obstacle and powerlines display, enhanced runway and airport sign depiction and more.

Additionally, Garmin’s PlaneSync connected aircraft management system automates database updates, provide real-time remote aircraft status, and automatically transmit flight log and engine data to the cloud after landing.

The system also includes Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) as a standard feature that is enabled automatically in the event of a loss in aircraft pressurization.

Garmin Autoland and Autothrottle are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2023 for retrofit installations in King Air 200s. They are expected to be available for King Air 300s in 2024.

For more information: Garmin.com/Autonomi