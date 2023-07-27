Picture of the Day: The world’s busiest airport

General Aviation News columnist William Dubois captured this photo at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, noting “A T-6 flight passes the tower at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH), which becomes the world’s busiest tower during the week of the show.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.