Video: Jimmy Stewart’s Mustang

Frederick A. Johnsen, who is on site covering EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 for General Aviation News, put together this video of the action on the second day of the show, Aug. 25, 2023.

“Yes, that’s a MiG-23 landing at Oshkosh on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Later in the day, the beautifully restored Mustang racer once owned by Jimmy Stewart was flown to perfection. And the sub-scale Fisk autonomous electric aircraft with lift fans on the wing and a pusher propulsive prop was flown with nobody aboard. And look at all those Texans!”

You can see all of Fred’s videos from Oshkosh — and more — at his YouTube channel, airailimages.

