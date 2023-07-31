National Celebration of GA planned for May 2024

A wide array of aircraft representing virtually every chapter of general aviation’s history will be on display during a fly-over of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during a May 2024 commemoration of the many contributions the GA industry has provided to our nation.

The planned celebration will coincide with the 85th anniversary of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, association officials revealed during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

The fly-over will be broadcast live on YouTube with commentary from longtime AOPA Live This Week host Tom Haines and other special guests.

This special event will take place over one of Washington, D.C.’s most restricted flight zones, P-56, something that’s never been done with GA aircraft, AOPA officials noted.

Spectators on the ground and online will be able to watch the aircraft fly above the Lincoln Memorial, down Independence Avenue, and past the Washington Monument.

The fly-over is being closely coordinated with 15 interagency partners, including the FAA, the Transportation Security Administration, the Secret Service, and the Capitol Police, and has the support of Congress, AOPA officials said.

The fly-over will consist of more than 20 different “chapters” telling the story of GA in America starting in the Golden Age with AOPA President Mark Baker’s Beechcraft 17 Staggerwing. Also included will be aircraft representing GA during and after World War II, the GA trainer era, vertical flight, backcountry flying, seaplanes, corporate and business aviation, technically advanced aircraft, experimental homebuilts, air show performers, and other examples of GA aircraft that support public service missions.

“It’s going to be a special time for AOPA in May of 2024,” Baker said at AirVenture. “What a sight it will be to see the history of general aviation flying over the National Mall as GA has given this nation so much over the past many decades. AOPA is uniquely positioned to be able to plan this complex event and execute it safely and professionally.”

Planning for this celebratory fly-over will continue throughout 2023, and pilots have already been identified, AOPA officials said.