Cirrus launches new private pilot training program

The Cirrus SR22. (Photo by Cirrus Aircraft)

Cirrus Aircraft has introduced its new Private Pilot Program, which provides ground school training partnered with a Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot (CSIP) through a Cirrus Training Center (CTC) to help students complete their private pilot certificate in a Cirrus aircraft

The Private Pilot Program includes 11 modules with 40 lessons that take you through the pre-study material, ground instruction lessons, flight instruction videos, performance assessment, and quizzes, company officials explain.

The program is a “highly specialized training program offering specific flight training content to learn to fly a Cirrus aircraft alongside a dedicated CTC and CSIP by leveraging study materials designed and written by Cirrus Aircraft’s flight training experts,” company officials added.

For more information: CirrusApproach.com/Private-Pilot-program.