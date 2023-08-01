General Aviation News

Cirrus launches new private pilot training program

The Cirrus SR22. (Photo by Cirrus Aircraft)

Cirrus Aircraft has introduced its new Private Pilot Program, which provides ground school training partnered with a Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot (CSIP) through a Cirrus Training Center (CTC) to help students complete their private pilot certificate in a Cirrus aircraft

The Private Pilot Program includes 11 modules with 40 lessons that take you through the pre-study material, ground instruction lessons, flight instruction videos, performance assessment, and quizzes, company officials explain.

The program is a “highly specialized training program offering specific flight training content to learn to fly a Cirrus aircraft alongside a dedicated CTC and CSIP by leveraging study materials designed and written by Cirrus Aircraft’s flight training experts,” company officials added.

For more information: CirrusApproach.com/Private-Pilot-program.

