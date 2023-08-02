General Aviation News

Redbird Tracon updated

Redbird Flight has added new features to Redbird Tracon, the company’s multi-simulator classroom management software that enables instructors to oversee and control multiple simulator sessions simultaneously from one centralized interface.

The update also enables two-way communication between instructors and students. Paired with Tracon’s flight tracking functionality, instructors now will be able to accurately emulate air traffic control for students operating the training devices in their classroom, Redbird officials explained.

The enhancements also give instructors the ability to arrange all the training devices into groups, a feature designed to provide more instructional flexibility, company officials added.

“Instructors will be able to change the simulation environment for a group of devices at once without impacting the other devices in the fleet,” they said.

The product improvements provide for better support of multiple simulator types on the same network, enabling control of Redbird’s line of advanced aviation training devices and desktop devices simultaneously.

For more information: RedbirdFlight.com.

