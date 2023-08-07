Garmin’s PlaneSync now available for retrofit installations

Garmin’s PlaneSync is now available for retrofit installations.

PlaneSync automatically updates avionics databases, logs flight and engine data, and allows aircraft owners to remotely check fuel and systems status via the Garmin Pilot app, company officials explain.

Using a 4G LTE cellular or Wi-Fi connection provided by the new GDL 60 datalink, PlaneSync streamlines an aircraft owner’s pre-flight and post-flight activities, Garmin officials added.

LTE connectivity is used to remotely check the aircraft’s fuel and systems status, while LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity can be used to download database updates and upload logged flight and engine data.

Compatible with Garmin avionics such as GTN Xi series navigators, TXi series flight displays, GI 275 electronic flight instruments, and select Garmin integrated flight decks, PlaneSync technology is available for a wide array of Garmin-equipped general aviation aircraft.

Beginning in early 2024, PlaneSync will add the capability to automatically transmit engine and flight log data to cloud storage after landing. Owners can view this data on devices running the Garmin Pilot app or on Fly.Garmin.com. Owners also can download the log files for their mechanics.

Owners can check the status of their aircraft and its systems using the Garmin Pilot app or their D2 Mach 1 smartwatch. Viewing the current status of the aircraft shows its location on the ramp, if it has been fueled for a trip, and more, company officials said.

The GDL 60 datalink also offers Garmin Connext, allowing pilots to connect their compatible app or portable device and interface them to the avionics to transfer flight plans and stream weather, ADS-B traffic, attitude information, and other data.

The GDL 60 can also act as an interface to a GSR 56 satellite transceiver, allowing pilots to utilize in-flight text messaging or initiate voice calls via the Garmin Pilot app, Garmin officials said.

The LTE and Wi-Fi enabled features, such as automatic database updates, remote aircraft status, and flight and engine log uploading, require a service plan from Garmin. Multiple service plans are available. Details about service plans are at Garmin.com/PlaneSync.

Prices for retrofit installations start at $3,995 through the Garmin Authorized Dealer network.

For additional information: Garmin.com/Aviation.