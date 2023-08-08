NTSB updates accident investigation database

The National Transportation Safety Board has updated CAROL (Case Analysis and Reporting Online), the database for NTSB investigations, as well as aviation investigation search functions on NTSB.gov.

CAROL now includes an expanded aviation dataset for information on investigations from 1962 to present, agency officials said.

The updates include a new landing page for CAROL that includes links to all search pages.

The “Simple Search” and “Advanced Search” options have been renamed to “Basic Investigation and Recommendation Search” and “Custom Search Builder,” officials noted. Custom Search Builder allows users to build a search for investigations or recommendations using any parameters available in the database.

The NTSB also relaunched the Aviation Query page, now called Aviation Investigation Search. The relaunched page allows users to search all aviation investigations and includes expanded download capabilities for CSV and JSON downloads, which will now include hyperlinks to the dockets and reports.

These updates are directly based on user feedback, according to NTSB officials.

“NTSB continues to welcome input and comments on CAROL and search functionalities,” officials said, noting users can submit feedback to SAFTI@ntsb.gov.