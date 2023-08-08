Picture of the Day: Flying in formation

Tim Fuller submitted this photo and note: “I snapped a back seat picture of formation flying in T-34s with the Lima Lima Flight Team during the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 air show.”

