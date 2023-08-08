Textron Aviation enhances Caravan avionics

WICHITA, Kansas — Textron Aviation has unveiled avionics enhancements to the Cessna Caravan family of turboprops, the Cessna Caravan and Cessna Grand Caravan EX.

Starting in 2024, the turboprops will offer the latest Garmin avionics suite, the Garmin G1000 NXi, according to company officials.

Avionics that will become standard include the GDL 60 datalink, the GTX 345DR diversity transponder, and the GI 275 electronic standby.

The GDL 60 offers high-bandwidth data exchange and connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE networks. The GDL 60 provides cockpit and personal electronic device connectivity, and external Wi-Fi and LTE networks for external connectivity while the aircraft is on ground. It also features the ability to complete automatic wireless database downloads over network connections, company officials explained.

The GTX 345DR offers ADS-B Out/In and will also include diversity antenna coverage. The ADS-B In applications have been expanded with the GTX 345DR to include CAVS (CDTI Assisted Visual Separation) and ROA (Runway Occupancy Awareness), company officials said.

Options

Caravan owners also will have new options available, including Garmin GWX 8000 weather radar, which adds Automode and Lightning and Hail Prediction. They also will have optional Taxiway Routing, which provides visual guidance when maneuvering in the airport environment.

Previously existing optional features are being “refreshed” for Caravan owners as well, company officials said.

The Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) refresh includes enhanced terrain, airport signs, and runway depictions. It also introduces multiple viewpoints for the first time and integrates with the new Taxiway Routing feature to display routing guidance.

Additionally, Sirius XM Weather through the GDL 69A SXM has been enhanced to include new products, Textron Aviation officials noted.