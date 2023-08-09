Michelin expands general aviation tire line

Michelin has added two new sizes to the Michelin Pilot tire line for the general aviation market:

6.00-6 6PR, 160 mph

6.00-6 8PR, 160 mph

18×5.5 8PR, 160 mph

18×5.5 10PR, 190 mph

The tires utilize the latest carcass technology, according to company officials. The tubeless design also reduces overall wheel weight, helps eliminate tire creep on the wheel, and can be used with tube-on-tube type rims, they noted.

According to company officials, other features include:

More landings due to highly-durable rubber compounds

Designed for long-term ozone and UV light protection, excellent hydroplane resistance, and helps provide for true track taxi, takeoffs, and landings.

For more information: Aircraft.Michelin.com