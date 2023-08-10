King Schools releases new test prep app

King Schools has released The King Test Prep Companion App, which enables pilots using any King Schools course to check at a glance how far they have gotten in preparing for their FAA written exam, how many right and wrong answers have been given, and how many questions remain to complete.

By highlighting areas that need more attention, the app enables you to focus your time and effort to best effect, according to company officials.

“We know our learners like to know where they stand,” says Martha King, who, with her husband John, founded King Schools 50 years ago. “This new app gives them milestones. It’s a great feeling to know you’re more than halfway, or you’re almost there, or even just that you’re off to good start. And it also shows them the way forward.”

The new app integrates all your courses and progress reports into a complete test prep roadmap, officials said, noting that “every study aid is at your fingertips.”

You can review questions, study flashcards, and take practice tests on your iOS or Android device, even when you’re out of reach of Wi-Fi or cellular data, they added.

When you open Test Prep App, you see all the courses you currently have in progress. Tap on one, and the Test Prep Dashboard offers you three categories of study aids. Question Review takes you through the multiple-choice questions from the question databases. The new Flashcards section eliminates prompts and guesswork and challenges your overall grasp of the material by presenting questions for you to answer directly, without the help of a menu of multiple-choice answers. Flipping each flashcard provides not only the answer to the question, but also a concise explanation of why the answer is what it is.

When you feel that you have a good understanding of the course content, practice exams let you rehearse for the FAA written tests. In addition, you can create unlimited numbers of additional practice tests out of randomly selected questions.

The Test Prep Companion App is available for free with every King Schools course that includes test prep.

For more information: KingSchools.com