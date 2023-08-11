When wine is a good thing in aviation

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum (IWASM) will host Corks on the Concourse Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the museum, which is located inside Burke Lakefront Airport (KBKL) in Cleveland, Ohio.

The event occurs the night before the official start of the Cleveland National Air Show, museum officials noted.

Guests can engage in an exclusive wine-tasting experience featuring Ohio-based wineries. They also can test their trivia knowledge with special lightning round prizes, museum officials said.

The night will also include the presentation of the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award to historian, author, mentor, women in World War II aviation advocate, and pilot Sarah Byrn Rickman.

Towards the end of the evening, baskets and one-of-a-kind experiences will be up for bidding in a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event provide “crucial support to IWASM’s work to preserve, educate, and inspire our communities about the role of women in all areas of air and space,” museum officials noted.

Tickets, which are required, are $80 for non-members or $70 for IWASM members.

IWASM also is offering a special bundle for discounted tickets with the purchase of a one-year membership for $120.

Also available are $55 Designated Driver (non-alcoholic) and $25 virtual tickets.

Tickets may be purchased online at IWASM.org or by calling 216-623-1111. The deadline to RSVP is Aug. 30, 2023.