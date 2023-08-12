ASA Library debuts

New from Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) is the ASA Library, a free eBook reading platform for desktop and mobile devices.

The ASA Library connects with customers’ ASA2Fly.com accounts so that eBooks can be accessed on multiple devices, as well as downloaded on up to three devices immediately following purchase.

Features of the new Library include the ability to highlight, bookmark, and take notes, as well as search text. An interactive table of contents provides a quick jump to specific chapters, ASA officials said.

All ASA eBooks are updated in real-time in the ASA Library so highlights and bookmarks made using one device will appear when opened on another, company officials noted.

When you buy an ASA eBook or redeem a voucher code, an ASA Library account will be created for you. Once the order is complete, readers can access the book on their desktop and mobile devices at Library.ASA2Fly.com or with the ASA Library available from the App Store and Google Play.