See what you missed at Oshkosh this year

For those of us who didn’t make it to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 — and those who did and want to see what they might have missed — General Aviation News’s Frederick A. Johnsen put together this recap of the show, which includes aircraft arriving and departing, warbirds including B-25s, a C-1 Trader, P-51s, the fabulous new razorback P-47D rebuild, modern jets, sci-fi jet packs, and much more.

“Watch for some evening afterburners,” Fred advises.

The video wraps up with a recap of the highlights of the show from Dick Knapinski, EAA’s director of communications.