General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

See what you missed at Oshkosh this year

By · · Leave a Comment

For those of us who didn’t make it to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 — and those who did and want to see what they might have missed — General Aviation News’s Frederick A. Johnsen put together this recap of the show, which includes aircraft arriving and departing, warbirds including B-25s, a C-1 Trader, P-51s, the fabulous new razorback P-47D rebuild, modern jets, sci-fi jet packs, and much more.

“Watch for some evening afterburners,” Fred advises.

The video wraps up with a recap of the highlights of the show from Dick Knapinski, EAA’s director of communications.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.