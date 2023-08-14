Hartzell offers new prop option for Diamond DA40, teams with Wipaire on Caravan prop

Working with Diamond Aircraft, Hartzell Propeller has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the FAA to replace Diamond DA40 NG MT wood/composite propellers with new 3-blade lightweight Polaris composite props.

The 74-inch diameter three-blade ASCII carbon fiber prop for the Austro Engine E4-A features a lightweight Bantam aluminum hub and 2,400-hour/six-year TBO, with Hartzell’s warranty through first overhaul, according to company officials.

“Hartzell’s Top Prop performance conversion kit includes the propeller, a white or metallic silver composite spinner, and STC documentation,” said Frigge. “It delivers light, smooth, and state-of-the-art improved climb performance, two to three KTAS faster cruise and is more durable, with an eco-friendly 74.1 dB(a) noise level.”

Wipaire Caravan to Feature Hartzell Yukon Propeller

Wipaire and Hartzell Propeller are working towards FAA STC approval for the company’s new Yukon 4-blade propellers with improved low-speed thrust, which provide better takeoff and climb performance in Cessna Caravans, according to company officials.

Deposits are now being taken by Wipaire for the newly designed composite 110-inch diameter props available with or without TKS ice protection or electric de-ice boots.

STC approval is expected in the third quarter of 2023, dependent on FAA response times, according to Hartzell officials.

“On the Caravan with a Yukon prop, Wipaire flight test results showed there is up to a 26% decrease in total takeoff distance from land and up to a 31% decrease in takeoff from water,” said Frigge. “This translates into safer takeoffs and landings on smaller lakes and shorter runways.”

According to Wipaire officials, cruise speed is increased at lower power settings, up to 2 knots faster, saving fuel while increasing speed.

Another important improvement is in weight, they noted. Coming in at 137 pounds, the Yukon is up to 19 pounds lighter than other available props, Hartzell officials said.

The new Wipaire Yukon STC will apply to:

C208 and C208B floated or wheeled

PT6A-114A 675 SHP Engine (S/N 208B5000 and up)

PT6A-140 867 SHP Engine (S/N 208B5000 and up)

For more information: HartzellProp.com, DiamondAircraft.com, Wipaire.com