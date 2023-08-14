Wings Over Camarillo to honor Korean War vets

The 42nd annual Wings Over Camarillo is set for Aug. 19-20, 2023, at Camarillo Airport (KCMA) in California.

This year’s theme is “Honoring Our Korean War Veterans 1951-1953.”

“We are very excited once again to host our local airshow. This year we will honor the veterans who selflessly served our nation during the Korean War conflict,” said John Lowe, president of the Camarillo Wings Association. “Our Grand Marshall is retired US Navy Captain Royce Williams, known for his solo dogfight with seven Soviet pilots, which has been called one of the greatest feats in military aviation history.”

The family-oriented event will feature aerial performances, classic cars, food trucks, craft beer, a STEM pavilion, a Veterans Hangar, and more, including a tribute to military veterans that includes a recreation of wartime air combat with pyrotechnics and controlled explosions, organizers noted.

Military aircraft, past and present, will be on display “for an up-close and personal one-of-a-kind experience,” they added.

Returning to the show is the US Navy F/A-18 West Coast Rhino TAC flight Demo Team.

Organizers note that the F/A-18 generates lots of noise during its performance. Hearing protection will be available on site, but supplies are limited, they said.

Organizers also note that the 2022 broke attendance records, which allowed the Camarillo Wings Association to “give back more to our non-profit partners than in previous years.”

Over the past 12 years, the association has donated more than $651,000 to local non-profits.

For more information: WingsOverCamarillo.com