Elixir Aircraft teams with Sierra Charlie Aviation

French aircraft manufacturer Elixir Aircraft is collaborating with Arizona flight school Sierra Charlie Aviation on new educational and training materials.

Sierra Charlie also will provide maintenance support for Elixir Aircraft aircraft owners on the West Coast of the United States, according to company officials.

Sierra Charlie Aviation recently ordered more than 100 Elixir aircraft.

“Having visited Elixir headquarters for several days in La Rochelle, France, and meeting most of the Elixir team, I knew I wanted to be a part of their expansion in America,” said Sierra Charlie Aviation CEO Scott Campbell. “The plane flew beautifully. The design, staff and technology are all very impressive. Moreover, Elixir and I have a similar vision for the future of flight training.”

“I know Elixir will add many more US clients soon, and we want to support them, especially flight schools and individual pilots located nearby in the Western part of the United States,” he continued. “Our support will include anything from routine maintenance requests to ordering and delivering Elixir spare parts.”

Sierra Charlie officials note they are also currently busy developing their own next level flight training system, which will include various learning tools such as videos and student courseware.”