Freedom of Flight Award bestowed on family behind Aircraft Spruce

(L-R) Jeff Irwin, Jack Pelton, Jim Irwin, Rob Irwin, and Mike Irwin after the Freedom of Flight Award was presented at AirVenture. (Photo courtesy Aircraft Spruce)

The Experimental Aircraft Association‘s Freedom of Flight Award was presented during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 to the Irwin family, who own Aircraft Spruce.

One of the EAA’s most prestigious awards, the Freedom of Flight award is bestowed annually to recognize contributions to aviation that closely mirror the integrity, entrepreneurship, and innovativeness of EAA members, officials explain. Past recipients include Paul and Audrey Poberezny, Burt Rutan, Neil Armstrong, Scott Crossfield, and Steve Wittman.

EAA Chairman and CEO Jack Pelton presented the award during a special ceremony to Aircraft Spruce CEO Jim Irwin, and other members of the family, including Jeff Irwin, Rob Irwin, and Mike Irwin.

Aircraft Spruce was founded in 1965 by Jim’s parents, Bob and Flo Irwin, who began by selling only aircraft grade spruce. Over the years the company grew its product catalog to more than 1,000 pages, added a website, and now employs 350 people at nine locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Jim and his wife Nanci acquired the company in 1980 and over the past 15 to 20 years, their sons Mike, Jeff, and Rob have joined the management team. Jim is an active multiengine and instrument rated pilot with more than 5,000 hours, and Nanci, Mike, Jeff, and Rob are all pilots as well.

“EAA has been a big part of our success over the years. Their members have made our company what it is today,” Jim said. “Through the years, as we have grown, we have been involved in many different programs as an EAA sponsor, including Young Eagles, Build a Plane, and Sportair Workshops. It has been a great relationship with EAA for nearly 60 years and we want to continue to grow and help the organization in any way we can.”