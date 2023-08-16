General Aviation News

King Schools to host Aviation Education Symposium

King Schools will host its first-ever Aviation Education Symposium in San Diego in September.

The symposium will be an opportunity for members of the aviation teaching and training community to share ideas and experiences with their peers from all over the country, according to King Schools officials.

The Aviation Education Symposium, which will take place Sept. 21-22, 2023, at the Coast Air Center at Montgomery Field (KMYF), will feature presentations by John and Martha King, as well King Schools CEO Barry Knuttila, FAA Designated Pilot Examiners Mary Schu and Roger Sharp (who is also a flight school owner), longtime aviation educator Brian Hough, and a host of other experts.

Some of the subjects on the agenda will be improving FAA exam and check ride pass rates, addressing the A&P shortage, the airline career pipeline and how to position students to succeed in it, and avenues and techniques of entrepreneurship in aviation education.

According to King Schools officials, the symposium also will deliver “straight talk from John and Martha King on two subjects of critical concern to flight schools and aviation departments: How to improve General Aviation safety — the accident rate, after a long decline, has remained flat in recent years — and how to train novice pilots to exercise the kind of good judgment that seasoned pilots have learned through experience.”

Attendance is free by invitation for representatives of flight schools and college and university aviation departments.

To attend, and for further information, contact Brian Hough at BHough@KingSchools.com

For more information: KingSchools.com

