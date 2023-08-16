STC for new prop on Air Tractors

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for a Quiet Fan Jet composite propeller on the AirTractor AT-602 powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-45, PT6A-60, or PT6A-65 propeller turbine.

The STC is already certified by EASA.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the new prop features:

TBO 4,500 hours or six years, whichever comes first

No intermediate inspections are needed between the TBO that requires propeller removal

No RPM restriction for the complete operational range.

MT-Propeller’s natural composite blades have no life limitation and are repairable in case of FOD (Foreign Object Debris).

Based in Germany, MT-Propeller holds more than 220 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the US aircraft industry, according to company officials. More than 28,000 propeller systems with more than 100,000 blades are in service, they added.

