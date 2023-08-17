Picture of the Day: Summer camp on steroids

John Banks submitted this photo and note: “As part of their 2023 encampment training, cadets from the Civil Air Patrol’s West Virginia Wing, as well as cadets from nearby wings, got to fly in a West Virginia Air National Guard C-130. The annual encampment provides cadets with many exciting experiences that are both challenging and fun.”

